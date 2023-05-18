Some Xbox Insiders on the Beta update ring can now check out the new Home experience

Earlier in May, Microsoft announced that it was testing a new Xbox Home experience for Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X console owners. The redesigned dashboard was previously available for testing only for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Rings. Today, Microsoft expanded that testing to Insiders in the Beta ring,

In today's update, the new Xbox build 2306.230515-2200 will roll out for members of the beta ring. Here is the changelog:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Beta users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. New Xbox Home Experience A random subset of Beta users will see a new version Home which incorporates feedback we’ve heard from you! Learn more here. Note: If you encounter any issues, please file feedback under Dashboard > New Home Experience.

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Just a reminder: Here's what those selected Beta ring testers can check out with the new Xbox Home experience:

The Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings will now be placed on the top of the Home screen.

The dashboard layout will get revamped and decluttered to show off the Home screen's backgrounds. Some of the tiles will be moved to the bottom of the screen and others will simply get smaller

A new responsive art feature will change your dashboard background to feature artwork associated with each game.

The "My games & apps" tile now can let you know if an app or game needs your attention or if there's something new.

With the new Home experience now with Beta ring testers, it's likely that Microsoft will soon release the final version of the improved dashboard in the very near future.