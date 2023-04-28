Microsoft releases new Xbox Insider Beta and Alpha Skip-Ahead builds with bug fixes

Microsoft has released new builds for Xbox Insider members in both the Beta and Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. They are both small updates designed primarily to fix some bugs in the builds.

The new Xbox Insider Beta build is 2305.230426-2200. Here is the changelog:

My Games & Apps Fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.

Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update. System Various stability and performance fixes.

The Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead build is 2308.230425-2200. Here is the changelog:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Microsoft released new Xbox Insider builds earlier in the week for the Omega, Delta, and Beta rings. All of them address an issue where some steering wheels connected to an Xbox console unexpectedly lose force feedback.