New Insider Xbox app for Windows update fixes a number of bugs

Microsoft has released a new preview version of its Xbox App for Windows. This app is available for Xbox Insiders in the Windows Gaming Flight. The build number for this Xbox app for Windows preview is 2305.1000.48.0 and it fixes a number of bugs that have been discovered. Here is the changelog:

Bug Fixes : Fixed various UI issues including some issues with navigating or issues with cutoff images

Fixed an issue where selecting Resume All might actually pause some downloads

Fixed an issue where Minecraft might not correctly appear as Recently Played

Fixed an issue where certain DLC purchases might show a “Try again error”

Fixed an issue where narrator might not work properly after disconnecting from remote play

Fixed an issue where Filtering games might not show the correct titles around online multiplayer

Fixed an issue where users might be prompted to select installation drive even after selecting prompt not to Known Issues: Hearts of Iron IV bundle items show ‘Unable to display right now’ error message

Art maybe sometimes be missing or show a sad face on game cards

You can find the full blog post here.