Xbox Insider Alpha, Alpha Skip-Ahead, and Xbox for Windows app preview get updates

Microsoft released updates Friday for the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings for Xbox Insiders on those channels. It also updated the preview version of the Xbox app for Windows on Thursday for the third time this week.

The Xbox Insider Alpha ring update has the build number 2306.230510-2200. Here's the changelog:

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

My Games & Apps

  • Additional fixes to improve situations where titles could fail to install unexpectedly.

System

  • Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
  • Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

The Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead ring has the build 2308.230510-2200. Here's the changelog:

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Games

  • Fixed an issue where launching some titles after waking the console from Sleep could hang on a black screen.
  • Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly.

My Games & Apps

  • Fixes to address an issue where some titles stored on an external drive would display a green square rather than the expected artwork.
  • Fixed an issue where titles could fail to install unexpectedly.

System

  • Fixes to address an issue where the console could shut down unexpectedly when using Report a Problem.
  • Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
  • Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

The Xbox app for Windows preview version has also been updated to build 2305.1000.47.0. Here's the changelog:

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed issue preventing game uninstalls
  • Improved reliability on chat messaging

Known Issues:

  • Hearts of Iron IV bundle items show ‘Unable to display right now’ error message
  • Art maybe sometimes be missing or show a sad face on game cards

The Xbox Insider Beta, Delta, and Omega rings did not get updated this week, so if you are on one of those channels, you didn't miss anything.

