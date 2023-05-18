Seagate Exos X18 16TB and X20 20TB HDDs available with 61% and 58% discount on Newegg today

Today, on Newegg, you can get your hands on a variety of storage options available at great discounts. Particularly, the 16TB Seagate Exos Enterprise HDD is selling for only $229.99 after a massive 61% discount on its original MSRP of $599.99. With this deal, you can save $370 so, get it for yourself while stocks last.

An ideal solution for servers, storage systems, and business-centric NAS systems, it supports workloads of up to 550TB per year. The Seagate Exos Enterprise HDDs come with PowerBalance and PowerChoice features to optimize watts per TB, and digital environmental sensors to monitor internal drive conditions for enhanced operation and performance.

The helium instead of air inside the drive mitigates air turbulence and allows more platters to fit in the 3.5-inch form factor. It features SATA 6Gbps host interface, 7200 RPM spinning speed, and 256MB Cache, and delivers Max. sustained transfer rate of 270MB/s.

16TB Seagate Exos Enterprise HDD (X18 SATA 6Gb/s 512e/4Kn 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5" Internal Hard Drive): $229.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the 20TB Seagate Exos X20 variation available at a 58% discount on its original MSRP of $699.99:

20TB Seagate Exos (X20 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive): $289.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other HDD deals from WD Red Pro, Seagate IronWolf, and Seagate BarraCuda. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As a Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

