Sony claims its PS VR2 sales are actually surpassing those of the first PS VR headset

On February 22, Sony officially launched the PS VR2, the virtual reality (VR) headset for its PlayStation 5 game console for the price of $549.99. However, a few weeks later, the research firm IDC said that sales of the headset were far below what was expected. Now Sony has fired back, claiming it has seen sales surpass that of the original PS VR headset in its first few weeks of release.

IDC claimed that between the launch and the end of March, Sony would have only sold 270,000 units of the PS VR2. However, in a new financial presentation of Sony's entire PlayStation business (in PDF format), the division showed a sales chart that told a very different story.

The chart indicated the first six weeks of sales for the PS VR 2 compared to the first six weeks for the original PS VR headset. While Sony didn't offer specific sales numbers, the chart seems to show that the PS VR2 sold around 600,000 units in its first six weeks since launch. Sony said that was 8 percent higher than sales for the PS VR in the same period of time.

It does call into question the methods that IDC has used to predict sales of Sony's next-gen VR headset. We will have to see if the research firm will issue some kind of comment on Sony's numbers.

By the way, the entire PlayStation presentation has a lot of interesting numbers. Sony's sales and revenue of its PS5 console are set to surpass those of the older PS4 by the end of the company's fiscal year of 2023. It has also seen sales of the PC versions of older PlayStation games go way up to $450 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

