Star Wars Outlaws is now set for release in late 2024, according to new Disney blog post

While we knew that Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world game set in the Star Wars original film trilogy timeline, was scheduled to come out sometime in 2024, a new article posted today on the Disney Parks blog seems to narrow that release time frame a bit more.

The blog post mentions that the game "is set to release late this year." That would mean that Star Wars Outlaws will likely compete with a number of other major titles that will likely be released during that time frame, including the next Call of Duty title, Hellblade 2, and others.

Star Wars Outlaws was officially announced in June 2023 during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase. Publisher Ubisoft then posted a gameplay trailer and more info on the title which will be developed by the publisher's Massive Entertainment team.

The game will be set in between the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As the name of the game indicates, Star Wars Outlaws will focus on the movie universe's gangsters and smugglers. The player will control the character of Kay Vess, a smuggler in the vein of Han Solo who has to think on her feet in order to complete her missions and, more importantly, get paid by her rather shady employers. Ubisoft claims the game will allow players to "explore distinct planets with bustling cities and cantinas" and the gameplay trailers also showcase some space travel and battles as well.

Star Wars Outlaws is definitely not the only upcoming game set in a galaxy far, far, away. We are still awaiting a status update on Star Wars: Eclipse from developer Quantic Dream that's set in the High Republic timeline. It was first announced over three years ago.

Electronic Arts has some Star Wars games in development as well, including a first person shooter from developer Respawn, and a strategy game from developer Bit Reactor.