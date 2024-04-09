Star Wars Outlaws' new trailer reveals a heist storyline, game is out August 30

Ubisoft today released the official story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws. The open world action-adventure entry under development at Massive Entertainment, the studio known for creating the world of The Division and other high-profile games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Check out the latest trailer above, which follows our protagonist, Kay Vess across the galaxy. There are more than a few call backs to the source material too.

The story's main antagonist has now finally been revealed. Named Sliro, he is the leader of Zerek Besh, a new and powerful criminal syndicate spreading across the underworld in this universe. Despite Kay's skills as a thief, a job gone wrong has Sliro putting a bounty on her head, and the only way to escape this predicament is to pull "one of the greatest heists of all time."

This heist requires building reputation, resources, and the right personnel to pull off. Players will be dealing with iconic underworld groups like Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan (Massive and Lucasfilm original group), as well as Crimson Dawn to earn their support. According to Ubisoft, players will be exploring "Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara," and more vistas during their mission in this open-world adventure.

"In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen," adds Outlaws Creative Director Julian Gerighty.

Star Wars Outlaws launches October 30, 2024, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna for $69.99. The PC version will be available via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store, but not Steam. Those who purchase the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition will be able to jump in three days early on August 27 instead. The same early access period will be offered to Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers alongside the full game.

There is a pre-order bonus attached too, with a Kessel Runner Bonus Pack coming in with cosmetic items for Kay's ship and speeder.