Star Wars: Outlaws gameplay footage shows open-world ground, vehicle, and space combat

During Ubisoft Forward today, the game publisher showed off over 10 minutes of gameplay from the newly announced Star Wars: Outlaws. The open-world game from Ubisoft's Massive studio is set in between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and focuses on the franchise's "hive of scum and villainy".

The footage showed the game's main character, a thief and "scoundrel" named Kay Vess. We see her trying to escape a facility on an alien planet, with lots of third-person gunplay with cover fire features. We then see a race and battle on hover speeders before she makes it to her destination and turns in the merchandise that she stole to her client.

Finally, we see her and her companions board her spaceship and fly out of the system, battling some TIE fighters along the way.

Here's what else you can expect from Star Wars: Outlaws, according to Ubisoft:

Explore distinct planets with bustling cities and cantinas before racing across sprawling outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each planet brings new adventures, unique challenges, and enticing rewards if you’re willing to take the risk. Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. With Nix by your side, turn any situation to your advantage: fight with your blaster, overcome with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract foes and gain the upper hand. Take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Every choice you make influences your ever-changing reputation.

Ubisoft has also posted another video that shows actor Humberly González, who voices and does the motion capture for Kay Vess. It also offers more info on the game itself.

Star Wars: Outlaws is due out sometime in 2024 for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, along with the PC.