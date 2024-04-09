Ubisoft seemingly leaks Star Wars Outlaws release date ahead of trailer reveal

Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world adventure game Ubisoft unveiled last year, is about to receive its first Story Trailer later today. This is also where many fans were expecting to see a launch date attached to the title. However, it seems the Ubisoft Japan YouTube channel has made a small error and put more information than intended in the Story Trailer's YouTube Premier page description.

While now private, the YouTube video's description originally listed August 30, 2024, as Star Wars Outlaws' release date. It also leaked that there will be Gold and Ultimate editions for sale. In addition to the base game and season pass, these editions will carry three days of early access for the single-player game, letting fans jump in starting on August 27.

Pre-order bonuses were also listed in the description, where cosmetic items for the Trailblazer spaceship and speeder will arrive as part of a Kessel Runner Bonus Pack. The English version of the Outlaws Story Trailer from Ubisoft's primary YouTube channel, embedded below, doesn't list any of this information in its description.

For those in the dark regarding the title, Ubisoft is calling it the "first-ever open world" Star Wars entry. Players will be exploring the popular universe while jumping between planets in an original story set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Here's how developer Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, describes the setting:

Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted.

There is, of course, a small chance that this leak is a placeholder release date set by Ubisoft. Fans will have to wait until 9 AM PT today to find out when exactly the company plans to release this highly-anticipated Star Wars experience.