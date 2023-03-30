Even Audible is putting in ads inside some of its audiobooks

It seems like ads are being put inside more and more online services. We have seen Microsoft embrace that kind of business model with ads inside the Microsoft Store, and it's now inserting ad links in Bing Chat. However, it's not the only company that's placing ads where you would not normally think would have them.

Amazon-owned audio book retailer Audible is now in "limited testing" for placing ads inside certain audiobooks. More information on this new program has been posted as an FAQ page on Audible's site (via Engadget). It states it is conducting this test "to gain knowledge about the evolving needs of our customers and partners." It adds:

This test features beloved audiobooks, well-known podcasts and Audible Originals. Providers whose titles are included were given the choice to opt-in or opt-out of ads.

The page also states that the ads are being put into audiobooks for "non-members" which likely means people who are not signed up for its Audible Plus monthly subscription program. Audible says users should only hear eight ads in one 24-hour period, and that "ads won’t be heard too frequently within a short time span."

You have to wonder where we will see or hear advertisements in other online services. The streaming TV industry has tons of ad-based subscription plans, and you can bet Google will be putting in ads for its Bard chatbot at some point.