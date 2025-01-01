Statcounter: Microsoft Edge has 13.21%, Chrome is getting even more popular

Google Chrome, the uncontested king of the browser market on mobile and desktop platforms, has increased its market share in December 2024. Statcounter reports that the browser the United States Department of Justice wants to split from Google finished the year strong and increased its market share.

Google Chrome opens 2025 with a strong and unreachable 66.88% market share, increasing its market share by 0.5 points in one month and 1.65 points year-over-year (compared to December 2023).

Such a massive market share leaves a big gap between the first and second place. Microsoft Edge is the closest to Google Chrome, but its market share is still very far. In December 2024, Edge went from 12.87% to 13.21% (+0.34 points). Year-over-year growth is 2.31 points.

Apple's Safari is third, which is quite an achievement, considering it is the only browser that is not available on Windows. According to Statcounter, Safari currently holds 8.49% of the desktop browser market (-0.64 points). Firefox is fourth with 6.14% (-0.3 points), and Opera is fifth with 2.74% (-0.07 points).

Google Chrome: 66.88% (+0.5 points) Microsoft Edge: 13.21% (+0.34 points) Apple Safari: 8.49% (-0.64 points) Mozilla Firefox: 6.14% (-0.3 points) Opera: 2.74% (-0.07 points)

Google's dominant position in the browser and search market might soon be challenged as the Department of Justice recently filed a court filing, demanding the company to spin off its browser or even sell it to competitors. While there are arguments that such a change could bring more choice and more innovation to the market, Google claims that selling the browser launched in 2008 to critical acclaim would hurt America's tech leadership and put users and their data at risk.

Despite a relatively low market share, Microsoft might also end up in hot waters with its Edge. Browser makers and advocacy groups recently sent a letter to the European Commission asking it to subject Edge to DMA regulations and mark Microsoft as a gatekeeper that hurts other businesses with predatory practices.