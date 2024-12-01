Microsoft Edge desktop market share dips below 13%

Statcounter's latest report for November 2024 is now available. In addition to fresh details about the Windows market, it shows how the browser market is doing these days. Again, spoiler alert: challenging Chrome's reign is an immensely hard task.

Statcounter claims that in November 2024, Google Chrome increased its market share by 1.09 points and reached 66.31%, which is a new record-high number for Chrome in 2024. Year-over-year growth is a 4.25 points increase.

Microsoft Edge is the closest browser to Google Chrome. However, calling it "the closest" is a bit of a stretch, considering how massive the gap between the two browsers is. Moreover, last month, Microsoft Edge went down from 13.56% to 12.87% (-0.69 points). One year ago, in November 2023, Edge was at 11.23%, and it shows how hard it is to get users to switch from Chrome and other browsers (especially by attempting to steal their data and impose Edge by force).

Safari continues holding its steady third place with a market share floating around the 9% mark. In November 2024, Apple's Safari browser went up by 0.07 points and reached 9.13%.

Google Chrome - 66.31% (+1.09 points) Microsoft Edge - 12.87% (-0.69 points) Apple Safari - 9.13% (+0.07 points) Mozilla Firefox - 6.45% (+0.06 points) Opera - 2.81% (-0.39 points)

Statcounter's latest data came at an interesting time. Google is currently in a clash with the United States Department of Justice, which claims Google should sell Chrome. In response, Google stated that selling its browser would harm America's technology leadership and users who might not trust the new owner. It will be interesting to see if the development will affect Google's position in the browser market.

You can learn how Statcounter gathers its data in the official FAQ section here.