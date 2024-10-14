Forza Motorsport Update 13 is out with Drift Mode, new Formula Drift cars and a new track

Last week, Forza Motorsport celebrated its first anniversary with some interesting stats about the game and its users. Now, Turn 10 Studios revealed the details about the latest update, Update 13, which features free new Mustangs, fresh Formula Drift cars, a new raceway, Drift Mode, and various improvements.

The main theme of the update is drift and Pony cars. The long-awaited Drift Mode is finally back in the game, letting players go sideways in Free Play and Prive Multiplayer events. Players can earn a Drift Score per lap (counter resets with each new lap) based on the speed, angle, and duration of each drift.

A rather modest list of tracks in Forza Motorsport received a new entry: Sunset Peninsula. This raceway, built in 1958 in Florida, has five layouts that "challenge the skills of both drivers and automotive power." Turn 10 Studio also revealed that Bathurst will be returning to the game in mid-December as part of Update 15.

New games in Update 13 include the following:

2024 Ford #25 Mustang RTR

2024 Ford #88 Mustang RTR

2024 Ford #130 Mustang RTR

Car Pass owners and those with higher-tier editions can also get the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for free. As for Formula Drift cars, here are the new drift missiles you can drive:

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

2006 Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10

1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX

If you do not know how drift works in Forza games, Turn 10 Studios posted some tips and tricks on how to achieve the best score. You can check them out here in the update announcement post.

Also, the game has an "all clear" sound for the Car Proximity Radar and updated audio for the following cars:

2022 Pagani Huayra R

2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

2001 Acura Integra Type R

Finally, private multiplayer events can now include practice and qualifying rounds, and the Forza Regulation Rules now feature collision severity (affects the maximum penalty time), off-track notifications for regulation rulings, and overall accuracy improvements based on the reworked capture system introduced in Update 12.

As for fixes, here are the highlights of smaller changes:

Added the ability to Spectate after joining a race in progress in Private Multiplayer.

Improved Drivatar AI trailing ability especially in braking zones, making AI less prone to rear ending other cars.

Updated multi-car aero model to reduce downforce impact on leading cars, widen the aero wake near the car, smooth transitions near wake edges and reduce drafting induced aero balance changes.

Changes to Virginia International Raceway (VIR): Reduced the number of collidable objects on the track; improved grass quality; and tuned road wetness for better consistency.

Added a new “Enter Text” button to Livery Editor font menus (all upper and lower letters tabs in the Apply a Vinyl Shape/ Vinyl Select menus), enabling you to type characters with a keyboard or virtual keyboard and automatically create a vinyl group containing those characters for faster creation of numbers, words, names, and phrases.

Fixed an issue where Featured Rivals and VIP Rivals events had dynamic rubbering set to 0% by default. It should now be 100% by default.

You can find the complete list of changes and fixes in Forza Motorsport Update 13 here.