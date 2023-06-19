Get the white Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox and PC controller for 5 its lowest price on Amazon

With all the upcoming PC games and Xbox console games coming in the next several months, you will want to get a great controller to play them all. Razer has one of the best PC and Xbox game controllers around in the Wolverine V2, and right now the white and wired model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now, you can get the white version for just $49.99, which is a huge 50 percent discount from its normal $99.99 MSRP. If you prefer to get the black edition, it's discounted as well, but its down to $78.38.

The design of the Wolverine V2 is extremely ergonomic, so holding the controller in your hands for hours should not be an issue at all. It also has what Razer calls its Mecha-Tactile" feature for the controller's action buttons and on the controller's D-Pad. This gives owners some highly tuned precision for playing PC and Xbox games.

While the Razer Wolverine V2 has the normal trigger buttons, there are two extra buttons on the front of the controller as well. Both of them can be remapped for even more control while gaming. Players will also discover two slide-locks on the bottom of the controller. When unlocked, they turn on its Hair Trigger Mode. When enabled, it cuts back the travel distances for the trigger buttons for an even faster response in games.

Finally, the controller comes with its own 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can connect your headset to the controller, rather than the console or PC.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.