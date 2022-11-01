Steam now lets you find games in over 100 languages more easily

Valve has announced that gamers on Steam can find titles in their native language more easily. From your Steam account, head to the Language Preferences and you can choose your primary and secondary languages. These choices will affect the games that Steam recommends to you and that appear in the discovery features. In addition, you can use language filters in your Steam searches to help you find games available in the languages you speak.

According to Valve, developers began tagging their games with the expanded list of languages beginning a few weeks ago. So far, more than 500 games have added these tags and the number of titles is expected to grow. Some of the new languages that users can filter by include Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, Hindi, and more.

Changing the primary language in Steam will affect the language the Steam UI is presented in, along with game descriptions and user generated content. Changing the secondary languages will allow you to see store page descriptions in your preferred language if it’s not available in your primary language.

The extended language filter can be found on the right hand of the search results along with all the other filters. Several languages are listed, along with a search box to find your language if it’s unlisted. Hopefully, the extended language support will improve your gaming experience on Steam.

Source: Steam