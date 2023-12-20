Microsoft fixes Wi-Fi issues in the latest Windows 11 updates

It did not take too long for Microsoft to confirm and resolve the problem with broken Wi-Fi connections in the latest Windows 11 updates (version 22H2 and 22H3). On December 19, Microsoft acknowledged user reports and promised to release more information when available. After a little more than 24 hours, the company resolved the problem using the Known Issue Rollback system (KIR).

Microsoft has received reports of an issue in which some Wi-Fi adapters might not connect to some networks after installing KB5032288. We have confirmed this issue was caused by KB5032288 and KB5033375. As reported, you are more likely to be affected by this issue if you are attempting to connect to an enterprise, education, or public Wi-Fi network using 802.1x authentication. This issue is not likely to occur on home networks.

The beauty of Known Issue Rollback is that it does not require uninstalling updates or downloading extra files or patches. Microsoft can undo the damage remotely and deliver the necessary fixes to affected systems (consumer and non-managed devices) in about 24 hours. The company says you can speed up the process by restarting your computer.

Things are slightly different on the enterprise side, and users with managed devices must install the Group Policy called "Windows 11 22H2 KB5032288 231029_032011 Know Issue Rollback" to mend their Wi-Fi. You can download the Policy from the official Windows Health Dashboard website. More information about Known Issue Rollback is available here.

The problem with broken Wi-Fi connections affects systems with Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 with KB5032288 and KB5033375 installed. It does not affect home networks, and the scope of the damage is limited to enterprise, education, or public Wi-Fi access points with 802.1x authentication. Windows 10 users are also immune to the issue.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently fixed another Windows bug that was causing weird printing bugs and unsolicited app installs. However, that one requires more effort—you must download and run a troubleshooter utility to get everything back to working.