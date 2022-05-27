22H2 will see Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lock horns with AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4)

via rexssj (Reddit)

Recently we had a leak related to Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Core i9-13900K which suggested that the top-end Raptor Lake-S part will be a 24 core 32 thread CPU with loads of cache. And a new report today claims that the upcoming Intel CPUs could be could be launching later this year in October.

The initial batch of Raptor Lake-S CPUs, which are generally high-end models, will be accompanied by the Z790 motherboards first, followed later by the H770 and B760 in Q1 of 2023. Meanwhile, the entry-level H710 may be the same as the H610 for Alder Lake-S. As such, the report suggests that Raptor Lake may also support DDR4 memory, much like Alder Lake did, which means those who purchased a DDR4 600-series chipset Intel motherboard maybe able to re-use it with the upcoming 13th Gen SKUs.

The report also alleges that AMD's Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, which were recently shown off at the Computex 2022 event, will be launching around August. This means we are set to see Intel and AMD with two new CPU launches in a head-on collision soon, which will also coincide with the GA of Windows 11 22H2 feature update.

The report also adds a bit more detail about Intel Sapphire Rapids. The workstation lineup has evidently been delayed as it was supposed to be out by now, at least in small numbers. The report alleges that Sapphire Rapids and its accompanying W790 chipset motherboards will be also be launching alongside Raptor Lake in October.

