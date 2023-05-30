Microsoft ends support for the second-generation Surface Book

Today marks the end of support for Microsoft's second-generation Surface Book, which means owners of this quirky laptop-tablet combo will no longer receive firmware and driver updates.

Microsoft announced the Surface Book 2 in November 2017. The computer retained its unique design, focusing on newer hardware and a larger screen display. In addition to the original 13-inch form factor, the Surface Book 2 introduced a 15-inch variant with more powerful internals.

The Surface Book 2 was powered by Intel's eight-generation Core processors, with the cheapest model being the only exception—it featured the previous-gen Intel Core i5-7300U. Entry-level 13 and 15-inch models had no dGPU, so those wanting extra horsepower for gaming or demanding tasks had to opt for more expensive configurations with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 in the smaller variant or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 in the larger model.

Customers and reviewers praised the Surface Book 2 as a well-balanced device with notable improvements across all areas, such as improved ports, better thermals, snappier performance, larger display, etc. You can check out our Surface Book 2 review here.

Still, the computer was not flawless—buyers and media outlets quickly noticed a significant flaw with the laptop's power supply that could not keep up with the power draw of the high-end 15-inch configurations. The Surface Book 2 consumed 105W of power under load in "Best Performance" mode, while the PSU could only supply 95W max. As a result, the computer could not keep its battery charged when connected.

The end of support does not mean you should throw away your Surface Book 2. It will continue getting Windows updates and features but do not expect Microsoft to ship new drivers or firmware. The Surface Book 2 is one of the oldest Surface devices to officially support Windows 11, so a steady flow of new capabilities, such as the recently released Windows 11 "Moment 3" update or the upcoming version 23H2, should be guaranteed for you for a couple more years.

Surface Book 2 owners, do you plan to update in the near future? Does the end of support bother you? Let us know in the comments.