Surface Book 3 gets stylus improvements in August 2022 firmware update

Microsoft has started rolling out the August 2022 firmware update for the third-gen Surface Book 3. The quirky computer, substituted last year with the Surface Laptop Studio, receives stability and reliability improvements when working with the Surface Pen 2 and the Surface Dock 2.

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface Firmware Update Surface - System - 5.50.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Extension - 1.69.137.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 10.409.139.0

The August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Book 3 is available via Windows Update for all configurations running Windows 10 2004 and newer. According to Microsoft, the update does not require additional steps to apply not it contains known bugs. Still, back up important data before installing Surface updates because Microsoft does not provide the option to uninstall or roll back problematic firmware.