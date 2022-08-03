In a major embarrassment, AV-TEST's Twitter remains hacked after more than a week

AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives are two of the most renowned anti-malware assessment firms around. However despite such a reputation, the former finds itself today in a pretty embarrassing situation. The company's English language Twitter account (@avtestorg) was hacked last month on the 25th. What makes matters worse is the fact that after more than a week, the account remains compromised still.

While AV-TEST couldn't stop the breach of its own account, it responded promptly, via its German account, to report the issue to Twitter support. However it looks like the social media support has not been very helpful as the firm reached out to Twitter again the following couple of days with no success in recovering the account which stays hacked even a week later.

We will keep an eye on the situation here and update the article in case things change.

