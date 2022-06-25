Surface Go 2 gets new network drivers and security fixes in the latest update

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the second-gen Surface Go 2. The June 2022 firmware update for the cheapest Surface tablet brings new network drivers and security fixes.

What is new in the June 2022 firmware update for the Surface Go 2?

The update addresses a critical security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers in the update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Net - 22.60.0.6 Intel (R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network Adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.60.0.6 Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) - Bluetooth

You can install the latest firmware update on all Surface Go 2 configurations with Windows 10 20H1 or newer. According to the official documentation, there are no issues in today's release.

Microsoft plans to keep updating Surface Go 2's firmware until May 6, 2024. The tablet's predecessor, the original Surface Go, will reach its end of support this year, on August 2, 2022. Users of this computer currently suffer from a botched firmware update that bricked base configurations with eMMC storage. Unfortunately, there is still no solution to this problem.

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month: