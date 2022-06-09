Surface Laptop Go 2 gets its first firmware update

The June 2022 firmware update is now available for the Surface Laptop Go 2. Microsoft released this budget-friendly laptop on June 1, and now it is ready to pick up its first set of firmware patches with all sorts of improvements.

Note: You cannot roll back firmware updates on Surface devices, so keep that in mind before installing available patches, and always check the list of known issues.

What is new in the June 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Go 2?

The update improves system performance and general stability.

The update improves device stability during reboot.

The update improves display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled.

The update fixes a system bugcheck.

Here is a detailed list of new drivers for the Surface Laptop Go 2:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Surface - Firmware - 10.3.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 6.15.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - System - 79.28.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices Surface - System - 4.34.139.0 Surface Intersil Ambient Light Sensor (HID) -

System Devices

According to the changelog, the update contains no known issues. You can install the June 2022 firmware update on all Surface Laptop Go 2 configurations using Windows Update.

Besides the Surface Laptop Go 2, Microsoft released new firmware for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4. It improves system stability and general performance.

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Surface - Firmware - 18.200.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

The June 2022 firmware update for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 is available on systems running Windows 10 20H2 and newer.

Here are other Surface devices that received the June 2022 firmware update: