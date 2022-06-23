Microsoft updates Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 2 with new drivers and bugfixes

The June 2022 firmware update is now available for more Surface devices. Microsoft has released a fresh set of patches for the second-gen Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 2. These updates contain new drivers, performance improvements, and bugfixes.

What is new in the June 2022 firmware update for the Surface Book 2?

The update improves system stability and fixes scenarios causing a blue screen of death.

The update improves graphics performance and overall stability.

Here is the complete list of drivers in the latest firmware for the Surface Book 2:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface -System – 6.134.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices Intel Corporation - Display – 30.0.101.1339 Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 (15") – Display adapters Intel Corporation - Display – 30.0.101.1339 Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 (13") – Display adapters

You can install today's patches from Windows Update or the official website on every configuration of the Surface Book 2 with Windows 10 19H1 and newer. According to Microsoft, the update contains no known issues.

What is new in the June 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 2?

The update improves graphics performance and stability plus addresses a critical security vulnerability.

The update fixes an issue when the Camera app was taking photos with HDR disabled.

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation – Display –30.0.101.1340 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters Intel Corporation – Display –30.0.101.1340 Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver - Extension

The June 2022 firmware update is available for all configurations of the Surface Laptop 2 with Windows 10 20H1 and newer. You can download available patches from Windows Update or the official Surface Firmware website.

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month: