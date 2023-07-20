Surface Pro 9 latest firmware update adds an Intel app to improve networking performance

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with its accessories

The Surface Pro 9 has picked a new firmware update with improvements focusing on networking and wireless connections. Intel-based configurations of Microsoft's flagship tablet can download the July 2023 update from Windows Update or the Surface Support website.

The release adds the Intel Connectivity Performance Suite (ICPS) app to improve networking performance "by creating a personalized network experience based on each user's unique situation."

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 July 2023 firmware update?

  • Enables the automatic download of Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite (ICPS) application on Surface Pro 9 consumer devices running Win 11 and have a hard disk capacity greater than 256 GB. ICPS is a software solution that improves PC networking performance by creating a personalized network experience based on each user's unique situation.

  • Improves device stability and wireless connection reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager

Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2

 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
Intel Corporation - SoftwareComponent - 2.1123.505.3 Intel(R) Connectivity Performance Suite - Software components
Surface - Firmware - 161.35.5.48 Surface TCON - Firmware
Intel - net - 22.230.0.8

Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters
Surface - System - 93.51.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 11.0.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues
Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

Those thinking about buying the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors or its ARM-based variant should check out discounts in the Microsoft Store. The company lets you save up to $300 on various Surface Pro 9 configurations.

