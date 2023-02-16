T-Mobile is now letting subscribers stream MLS matches for free on the Apple TV app

T-Mobile is bringing Major League Soccer (MLS) Season passes on the Apple TV app on Us. The subscription service expands on the company’s “On Us” program and provides customers with features such as watching every live regular-season match, Leagues cup, and all MLS Cup playoff matches, without any blackouts.

Starting Tuesday, February 21, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can access the MLS Season Pass with an annual cost of $99 for free via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. To do so, they need to download the T-Mobile Tuesday app and sign in using their phone number. You can read more information about T-Mobile Tuesdays here.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation, and Experience at T-Mobile, described the feature as providing entertainment benefits for Apple TV users. He stated:

“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us. With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

The MLS Season Pass subscription lets users watch MLS matches on several Apple devices, as well as, set-top boxes, smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. They can also view them on the web at tv.apple.com. Interested individuals can sign up now for the service and tune in for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25. You can learn more about the MLS Season Pass here.