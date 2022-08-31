Tencent and Sony are taking a stake in FromSoftware

According to reports, both Tencent and Sony will be taking minority shares in FromSoftware, Inc., the company behind Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Armored Core, and more.

The transaction, which will raise 36.4 million Yen ($262.9 million), will grant Tencent a 16.25% share and Sony a 14.09% share in FromSoftware. FromSoftware's parent firm Kadokawa Corporation will retain the remaining 69.66% of the company.

Elden Ring, which has been published by Bandai Namco in Europe and North America, has been a huge success, selling more than 12 million copies within a month of release, and getting universal praise from reviewers across the globe.

At the time, there has been no comment on whether there will be any sort of exclusivity deals for future releases from FromSoftware as a result of the deal. This follows a recent acquisition of Savage Game Studios, showing that Sony is keen to expand its portfolio of publishers and developers.

FromSoftware's other games, Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, have also been huge successes on Sony's platforms which is likely to have played a part in the decision to acquire the shares in the company by Sony.

Source: Reuters