Apple has reportedly demoed a version of its rumoured Mixed-Reality headset to Executives

It has recently been reported that Apple has presented its mixed-reality headset to the company's top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman states that the event was a "momentous gathering" which marked a "key milestone" for the company ahead of the headset's public announcement, which is expected to be in June this year.

Ever since 2018, senior executives within Apple have had a chance to see how the headset has been developing, but in previous years this has been a look at the project's progress rather than showcasing the complete device.

There were more than a few caveats highlighted at the meeting however, which Gurman went on to detail:

Moreover, the device will start at around $3,000, lack a clear killer app, require an external battery that will need to be replaced every couple of hours and use a design that some testers have deemed uncomfortable. It's also likely to launch with limited media content.

The event itself was used to get the top members of staff within Apple to back the platform in full, seen as the next major step for the company, bringing in the first new product line since the AirTags in 2021, and the HomePod in 2017 before that.

