Job listings show Apple is still hiring more people for mixed-reality projects

Despite the tough economic conditions forcing companies to focus on profitable ventures, it seems Apple is still pushing ahead with its mixed-reality projects, as Bloomberg has reported that Apple is seeking new employees to fill roles related to augmented and virtual reality projects. One such role is entitled AR/VR UI Frameworks Engineer and is situated in London, the job description reads:

“The Technology Development Group (TDG) is looking for a Software Engineer to help us build UI frameworks that will drive the next generation of interactive experiences for our platform. This team is working with some of Apple's most advanced technologies including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), machine learning (ML) and computer vision (CV). As a member of our organization you will drive exploration of future products that will delight, inspire and empower millions of people.”

Aside from this role, Bloomberg reports that Apple is also seeking a software producer with knowledge of visual effects and game asset pipelines to help create AR/VR environments. Some of the listings also imply that Apple will be developing a video service for use with a headset that features 3D content playable in a virtual reality environment.

Reports that Apple has been working on a headset have been swirling around for a long time. Recent reporting suggests that Apple could start production as soon as March 2023, but the audience could be limited with a predicted price tag of $2,000. It’s unclear what type of experience Apple will offer, Meta wants to create a whole metaverse, but to date, Apple’s mixed reality products have acted as an extension of the real world rather than a replacement of it.

Source: Jobs at Apple via Bloomberg