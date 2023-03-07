The ceiling of an unused cathedral in France was painted with Diablo IV artwork

Blizzard Entertainment is going all out to promote its upcoming action-RPG Diablo IV. Ahead of the developer's plans to launch early access to the game's open beta test, it has decided to go to France and paint the ceiling of a former church with Diablo IV artwork.

You can see the final results in the trailer above, with narration by actor Charles Dance. The artwork was painted on the ceiling of the Chapelle de Jesuites in Cambrai, France. It stopped being a church over 100 years ago, but it was recently restored to serve as a cultural center. However, we would imagine the original church's designers had no idea it would serve as a promotion for a video game that features a war against Lilith, the daughter of Satan.

You can also see a behind-the-scenes video of how the artwork was placed on the church's ceiling. It took 30 days to paint the over 2,400 square feet of canvas for the promotion.

The game will enter early access for people who pre-order the game from March 17-20 and become available for everyone else from March 24-27. If you are a part of the open beta and your character reaches the level 25 cap during the event, you will be entered into a sweepstakes where the winner will see its head placed somewhere on the church's Diablo IV artwork.

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

