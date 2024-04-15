The achievements for Fallout 4 on Xbox cannot currently unlock; Bethesda is investigating

The entire Fallout game series has seen a resurgence of interest in the last few days, thanks to a major discount for those games on all platforms and the release of the first season of the Fallout live-action TV show on Amazon Prime Video last week.

However, the Xbox version of Fallout 4 has a serious issue at the moment. TrueAchievements reports that the achievements in the Xbox edition will not unlock for any player. In fact, that's been the case since late March, which means it's been over two weeks since this serious bug has manifested itself.

The report notes that this appears to be an issue only with the Xbox version of the game. Achievements in the Steam and Windows editions, along with trophies in the PlayStation version, can still be unlocked.

The good news? According to a Bethesda Softworks support post, they are "currently investigating an issue where achievements are failing to unlock for Fallout 4 on Xbox." However, the post does not offer a reason for this bug, nor a timeline for when this issue will be fixed.

Hopefully, this very annoying bug can be solved before April 25. That's when Bethesda plans to release a major new update for Fallout 4 for all of its platforms. That includes native status, better frame rates, 4K resolution support, and the addition of Performance and Quality mode settings for the Xbox Series X and S consoles,

As we mentioned, Bethesda is currently running a big discount on all of the games in the Fallout series for a limited time. According to SteamDB, this has caused the Steam version of Fallout 4 to hit 83,491 concurrent players today, or about four times its normal player count, earlier today. Fallout 76 has even reached an all-time concurrent player number on Steam of 39,455 on Sunday.