The First Descendant will be the debut game to support the HDR10+ GAMING standard

Back in December 2021, Samsung announced an extension of the HDR10+ display standard that was made especially for console and PC games called, naturally HDR10+ GAMING. Today, well over a year after that announcement, Samsung announced the first game that will this standard.

In a press release, Samsung said that the upcoming Nexon game The First Descendant will include support for HDR10+ GAMING. Samsung and Nexon will team up to showcase the game and its support for the standard at this week's Gamescom 2023 show in Cologne, Germany.

Samsung stated:

HDR10+ GAMING provides gamers with the ultimate HDR game experience through deeper color, contrast and brightness. It also enables more accurate depiction of details in dark shadows and bright highlights, which allows users to fully engage in their gaming adventure.

Currently, the HDR10+ GAMING standard is supported on Samsung's Odyssey 7 and above gaming PC monitors. It's also available on its 2022 and 2023 smart TVs, specifically its Q70 and above televisions that have refresh rates of 120Hz or higher.

Nexon's The First Descendant is an upcoming free-to-play third person action RPG shooter that supports up to four players in co-op gameplay. Here's a quick summary:

The player becomes a Descendant in the game and is given a mission to fight against the invaders for the survival of humans and to protect the ‘Ingris continent’. The player can experience a spectacular story by growing stronger through various missions and stories to finally discover the Descendants' secret. You can also feel the First Descendant’s unique atmosphere through high-quality fields developed with Unreal Engine 5 and gain a new experience of reality and SF fantasy coexisting in one place.

The game is being developed for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X consoles. A cross-play open beta for the game will be held from September 19-25 and you can sign up for it at its official website.