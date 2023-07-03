The latest Cities: Skylines II dev diary goes into public and cargo transportation options

Cities: Skylines II, the upcoming sequel to the hit city sim game from developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive, will have a lot of new options when it comes to offering public and cargo transportation.

In the game's latest developer's diary, the team goes deep into a lot of detail on how these features will work in the game. In terms of public transportation, city builders will have options for buses, taxis, trains, trams, subways, and even water and air options. Cargo transportation will include cargo trains, airplanes, and ships.

In addition to stations, public transportation also needs depots to repair vehicles. Colossal Order states:

In Cities: Skylines only buses, taxis, and trams had depots. Trains and subway trains spawned directly from the stations once a line was created. In Cities: Skylines II each land-based public transportation type has a depot or yard where the vehicles are spawned and where their maintenance takes place. Each depot can support a predetermined number of vehicles and this can be extended with suitable building upgrades.

The game will also have a Transportation Info View screen so players can get an overall look at public and cargo traffic in their city:

The passenger transportation data includes the number of lines present in the city as well as the number of tourists transported and the overall number of passengers transported in a month per transport type. The number of cargo lines is listed in the cargo section of the infoview panel. The panel also includes the amount of cargo transported in tonnes, per month and per transport type.

There's a ton more to learn about Cities: Skylines II's public and cargo transportation option in the new dev diary. The game comes out on October 24 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S platforms. You can pre-order the game now on Amazon.

