Cities Skylines 2 gameplay shows off the city builder in action, out this October

Microsoft and Paradox Interactive had a surprise for city-builder fans at the box Games Showcase today, revealing the first gameplay trailer for Cities: Skylines II. The game was first revealed in March with a cinematic trailer, and considering it's releasing this year, it's great to get a glimpse at what the actual title looks like already.

We also received a release date with the reveal. Cities: Skylines II is coming out on PC and consoles on October 24, 2023.

The city builder is developed by Colossal Order, the same developer behind the original fan-favorite game. The studio promises larger scale cities but with intricate details to adjust in the sequel, with everything from the economic systems to the individual lives of citizens being impacted by player decisions.

"Players start by picking a map, with each environment presenting its own challenges, climate, and opportunities," the studio explained today. "From there, players manage a series of interconnected simulation systems as they build and grow their city. Build roads, lay out districts, set up infrastructure, and manage citizens’ needs as the population grows from a small town to a sweeping metropolis."

The studio also shared a list of key features the title will offer at launch:

Deep Simulation : Make choices that have ripple effects across the city. Intricate AI and economic systems mean players will need to strategize, problem solve and react to changes, challenges and opportunities.

: Make choices that have ripple effects across the city. Intricate AI and economic systems mean players will need to strategize, problem solve and react to changes, challenges and opportunities. Epic Scale , Endless Possibilities: Build a thriving metropolis without compromise. In Cities: Skylines II, players will be able to build sky-high and across the map to realize their dream city like never before.

, Endless Possibilities: Build a thriving metropolis without compromise. In Cities: Skylines II, players will be able to build sky-high and across the map to realize their dream city like never before. Cities That Come Alive : Follow the lives of individual citizens, from love and loss to wealth and well-being. Player decisions will shape the lives of their city’s citizens.

: Follow the lives of individual citizens, from love and loss to wealth and well-being. Player decisions will shape the lives of their city’s citizens. A Dynamic World: Pick a map to set the climate and biome of the city. These natural forces will shape the growth of players’ cities as they contend with rising pollution, changeable weather and seasonal challenges.

Cities: Skylines II is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, with an Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass release also confirmed at launch. Pre-orders are live now for $49.99 for the standard edition, with a $89.99 Ultimate Edition also available with access to additional content packs and future expansions.