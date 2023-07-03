Bluesky is getting flooded with signups after Twitter's move to limit number of read posts

Elon Musk's latest decision to limit the number of posts users can read per day has not only caused lots of confusion among its audience, but it's also caused many of the social network's members to try something else.

CNBC reports that Bluesky, which launched in 2022 and has ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on its board of directors, received what it called "record-high traffic" on Saturday after Musk announced Twitter was temporarily going to put a cap on the amount of posts users could read each day.

At first, Musk said the limit would be 6,000 posts per day for verified accounts, 600 posts for unverified accounts, and posts for new unverified accounts were limited to 300 per day. A few hours later, he said the cap would go up to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 for unverified users, and 500 for new unverified users.

Musk said he made his move to limit read posts because he felt Twitter needed to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation." However, that didn't stop lots of people on Twitter from posting screenshots this weekend and today that indicated they had now also joined Bluesky.

Officially, Bluesky is in beta and is invite-only for now. However, it temporarily stopped signups for that beta this weekend because it had seen "some degraded performance as a result of record-high traffic."

Signups for the beta were back online late on Sunday. So far, Bluesky has not revealed how many people it has added to its beta test over the weekend.

Twitter could also be facing some more competition very soon. The Verge reports that, briefly on Saturday, an Android version of Meta's upcoming Twitter-like service Threads popped up on the Google Play Store before being taken down. That could mean that Meta is close to actually launching Threads.

