The latest Towerborne blog post reveals more info on the game's main base, the Belfry

Developer Stoic Games first announced plans for its next game Towerborne a year ago at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. The game didn't make an appearance at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month. However, today, the official Towerborne site has a new blog post entry that reveals more info on the fantasy-themed action-adventure game.

Just a reminder: Towerborne takes place in a world where some kind of apocalyptic event has taken place long ago. The remaining human warriors in this world, called Aces, are now trying to take back this land from a host of different monsters and creatures.

The post centers on what Stoic calls the Belfry, It's basically the game's main base where your player characters will be able to get their supplies set up, meet with other characters, and learn about new quests they will need to take on.

The Belfry will have locations like the Counsel Building, where your character will get story info and get assigned to quests outside the Belfry. There's also Aces HQ, where you will meet other Aces and learn about more quests for the game.

The Forge, as the name implies, is the place to get your latest weapons and supplies before you leave the Belfry to fight the creatures outside. There's also a Training Hall where you can learn how to fight and use special combo attacks.

The Facewright location is where you can customize your player's appearance, and finally, the Belfry has the Overlook where you can get a glimpse of the outside world from above.

When Towerborne was first announced, Stoic stated the game was coming out in 2024. However, as of this writing, there's not an exact date yet for its release. Microsoft will publish the game for PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles via its Xbox Games Studios Publishing label.