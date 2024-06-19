Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 26241 adds new File Explorer Address Bar features

Not long after Microsoft paused the rollout of Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26236, the company has now dropped the next Canary Channel build for those members of the Windows Insider Program. The new build number is 26241. It Includes a new mouse-themed feature for the File Explorer Address Bar, along with bug fixes and other improvements

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [File Explorer] Drag-and-drop files with your mouse functionality between breadcrumbs is now available in the File Explorer Address Bar – thanks again Insiders that shared feedback about this! Fixes [Taskbar] Updated the app icon flashing in the taskbar to be a bit easier to see. [File Explorer] As some Insiders have noticed, we’ve updated File Explorer so it’s a little easier to see when you have files or folders selected, by adding a thin border to the selected area.

Fixed an underlying issue causing File Explorer to crash when going to Home for some Insiders in the last few flights. [Notifications] We’ve updated the underlying logic for when we suggest turning off notifications for certain apps, so that it requires a longer period of time without engaging with notifications from that app in order to trigger. Known issues [General] [IMPORTANT NOTE] We are investigating reports that some Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels are stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620. The investigation is ongoing, however if you are impacted by this and really want to get onto the latest build in the Canary or Dev Channel today – you can download the latest ISO here and do a clean install and opt your device back into flighting in the Canary or Dev Channels. [Task Manager] We’re investigating an issue where the colors in the Performance section aren’t displaying correctly in dark mode.

You can check out the full blog post here.