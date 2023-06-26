The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip will give budget smartphones better performance

While we expect to see high performance on flagship phones with higher-end processors inside, the same sometimes cannot be said for smartphones that have a lower price. Today, Qualcomm promises to cut that gap between performance and price with the newly revealed Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chipset.

Qualcomm's press release stated:

The first 4nm platform in the 4-series, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 was designed to extend battery life and improve overall platform efficiency. The Qualcomm Kryo CPU offers peak speeds up to 2.2 GHz and up to 10% better CPU performance for speedy everyday use. Qualcomm® Quick Charge 4+ Technology can refill up to 50% of a battery in just 15 minutes, avoiding the hassle of limiting device interaction throughout the day.

Qualcomm says the new chipset will also improve images taken with budget smartphones, with features like electronic image stabilization and faster autofocus. The hardware also supports Multi Camera Temporal Filtering so videos can access noise reduction.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will also use AI features for improved images including a way to take better pictures while in low light conditions. The chipset's Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System will be able to support more networks, frequencies, and bandwidths so it can be used on a wider variety of cellular networks. It will also include Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 hardware for faster and better speeds on Wi-Fi networks.

The first smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset will begin to become available sometime in the second half of 2023. Smartphone makers Redmi and Vivo have already committed to launching new handsets with the new Snapdragon budget chipset.

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset for mid-range priced smartphones back in March. We can expect to hear about the company's next-gen flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, sometime later in 2023.