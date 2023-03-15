Dell launches first Qualcomm Snapdragon Windows 11 laptop into its Inspiron 14 range

Today, Dell has launched its first ARM based Windows laptop, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Compute Platform. Running Windows 11 this machine comes with a 14” FHD LED display with anti-glare technology, as well as Adreno 690 graphics, 8 GB of LPDDR4x memory and a 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

With only the one configuration which is priced at $499, this Inspiron 14 machine sits alongside both AMD and Intel offerings being priced considerably higher at $549.99 and $649.99 respectively. We’ve compared the specs for you down below.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with two USB-C ports, one USB port, a 3.5 mm headset jack and a Micro-SD card slot. It also includes a 1080p FHD Webcam with dual microphone, 2 speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The battery is rated at 40 Wh with a 65W Type-C power adapter in the box, rated for up to 16 hours of HD local video playback. Combined with the fanless experience thanks to the efficiency of ARM processor, and a lightweight build, this machine makes for a competitive entry into the Windows laptop space.

Qualcomm Intel AMD Processor Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U AMD Ryzen 7 582U 8-core OS Windows 11 Home S Mode Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Graphics Adreno 690 Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Vega graphics RAM 8 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR4x 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz Hard Drive/SSD 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Weight 1.44 kg 1.54 kg 1.54 kg Battery 2 Cell 40 Wh 4 Cell 54 Wh 4 Cell 54 Wh Power 65W Type-C Adapter 65W AC Adapter 65W AC Adapter Price $499.99 $549.99 $649.99

The Qualcomm powered Inspiron 14 is available to order today, with delivery on 3rd April with standard delivery, or 23rd March with Express delivery.

