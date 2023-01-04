Qualcomm announces new chip that can handle automated driving, media control, and more

Image - WardsAuto

Mobile chip maker Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon Ride Flex, a processor chip designed exclusively for cars, at CES 2023. The chip offers a unique solution for integrating automated driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) onto a single chip. It also comes pre-integrated with Snapdragon Ride Vision (announced at CES last year), enabling a more streamlined and unified approach to hardware and software development for vehicular applications.

By combining digital cockpit, ADAS and autonomous vehicle (AV) functions onto a single system-on-chip (SoC), automakers will be able to seamlessly integrate cockpit displays with high-quality graphics, infotainment gaming displays, and rear-seat entertainment screens, all while maintaining a latency-critical premium audio experience, according to Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's dual-purpose chip addresses the differing approaches currently being taken by the automotive industry, where some automakers are transitioning to entirely new electronics architectures for self-driving vehicles (SDVs) while others are seeking cost savings through design efficiency.

Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's Senior Vice President and General Manager said in an interview (via WardsAuto) at CES 2023:

"We are now working with a number of different automakers who are designing their next-generation architectures (where) software is its own independent product and the hardware being a foundation that just has to work. And then there are other automakers that simply have economics in mind. The thought process is, ‘If I can actually bring the same capability at a reduced cost to a much larger number of vehicles, why would I not want to go to that?’ So, what you see with Flex is a combination (that meets) the two (OEM requirements).”

With the release of this advanced system-on-chip, Qualcomm may be positioning itself as part of a newly emerging tier 1 network, one that focuses on providing comprehensive solutions rather than just hardware. This marks a potential shift in Qualcomm's role within the industry.

The processor is now available for testing for automakers and is expected to be ready for production vehicles by 2025.