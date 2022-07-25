The next Apple Watch could arrive with a larger screen and new design

Apple is preparing a new Apple Watch Pro variant that’s set to launch later this year. It will reportedly have a larger display, longer battery life, and a new design. Furthermore, this Pro variant will use more durable materials, which could make it more ideal for hikers or anyone else headed out into rough terrain and need a more sturdy watch.

According to Bloomberg, the new Apple Watch Pro will come with a 7% larger display compared to the Series 7. The Series 7 had a 1143 sq mm display, adding 7% brings you out to 1223 sq mm. It’s quite a modest increase, given that the Series 7 display is 16% bigger than the Apple Watch SE’s display and 54% bigger than the Series 3’s display.

The upcoming design change is defined as evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Apple will apparently be sticking to the rectangle format rather than shift to a circular display. There were rumours that it would come with flat sides, but the latest details obtained by Bloomberg suggest that this is not going to be the case.

According to CNBC, the Apple Watch’s financials are reported under Other Products in Apple’s reports. During the first quarter, the company reported that Other Products were up 12.3% year-over-year, Apple will be hoping the new design will spur further sales growth.

