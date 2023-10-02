The Samsung 990 PRO 4TB internal SSD is now available for purchase

Earlier this year, Samsung announced plans to release its flagship M2 PCIe Gen4 SSD in 4TB configuration to give customers more space for files, media, apps, and games. The promised drive is now available for purchase in two variants.

You can buy the Samsung 990 PRO 4 TB SSD with or without a heatsink. PCIe Gen4 SSDs are fast, but they also often require a radiator for cooling to avoid thermal throttling under heavy loads. Since most modern motherboards accommodate a built-in radiator, Samsung provides a cheaper option with no cooling. However, you won't buy much for the saved money: the 990 PRO 4TB without a heatsink is only $10 cheaper than its sibling with a radiator and a few LEDs.

It is worth noting that the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD is also compatible with Sony PlayStation 5. And even though the drive costs almost as much as the console, the new variant will ensure you never run out of storage for the latest and largest titles, which are now getting into the 200GB territory.

On the spec side, Samsung's flagship SSD with 4TB has 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM and can output up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write speeds when connected to compatible motherboards with PCIe 4 ports. You can also use the drive with PCIe 3 boards, but it won't reach its maximum speeds.

Samsung says the 990 PRO 4TB SSD has a 5-year limited warranty or 2,400 TBW (total board write).

If you are in the market for a big and fast PCIe 4 SSD, grab the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD on the official Samsung website. It's also available on Amazon for the same price.The standard variant without a heatsink will set you back $344.99, while the model with built-in cooling is available for $354.99. If 4TB is too much or too expensive, consider smaller variants currently on sale with a $40 discount.

