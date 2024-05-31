The Silent Hill 2 remake is coming October 8 for PC and PS5

The new Silent Hill Transmission streaming event from Konami that was held earlier this evening was mostly about the previously announced remake of Silent Hill 2. The classic horror game sequel, which is being remade by Bloober Team, is now coming out on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 console and also for the PC via Steam.

In addition to a release date trailer, Konami also posted an over 13-minute gameplay video from the remake. It shows off some of the impressive, and very scary, Unreal Engine 5 graphics that Bloober Team handled to create the new game.

Konami also released a video showing members of the Silent Hill 2 remake development team at Bloober Team talking about their work on the game. You can also check out another video showing the actors who did the voices and motion capture work for the characters of James and Mary/Maria.

Konami is already taking pre-orders for the Silent Hill 2 remake on Amazon for its standard PS5 edition. There will also be digital editions for the PS5 and PC standard versions. along with a deluxe edition. That version will let you start playing the game 48 hours early, along with a digital game soundtrack and a digital artbook.

Finally, we got to see a behind-the-scenes featurette on Return to Silent Hili. This will be the third live-action movie based on the game franchise and also serves as a soft reboot of the movie series. The featurette stated the movie is "coming soon" but did not offer a specific date when it will be released.

Unfortunately, today's Silent Hill Transmission streaming event did not reveal any new info on Silent Hill F. This is supposed to be the next major installment of the game franchise and was first announced in 2022,

