Konami has some Silent Hill news it will reveal on Thursday, May 30

In October 2022, Konami held a streaming event specifically to offer new reveals of games in its popular Silent Hill horror franchise. Later this week, we should get some major updates on those titles, and more,

Consider this your invitation letter to Silent Hill. ✉️



Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch.#SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/5RHc2nGUWB — Konami (@Konami) May 27, 2024

In a post on its X account, Konami revealed its second "Silent Hill Transmission" will be streamed on Thursday, May 30 starting at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern time) via the game's official YouTube channel.

The X message promised we would get "game updates" and that's good news for Silent Hill fans. During the first "Transmission" Konami revealed plans for a full remake of Silent Hill 2, to be developed by Bloober Team, In January we did get a brief teaser trailer showing off a little of the remake's combat system, but since then there's been no further info, including any word of a possible release date. Thursday's "Transmission" promises to give us a bit more info.

Also back in 2022, Konami revealed Silent Hill F, the next major installment of the game franchise. We know even less about that title, so Thursday's event will hopefully offer up some more information on that title.

Konami also plans to reveal "a deeper look at the film" during Thursday's transmission. That's the movie Return to Silent Hill. Christophe Gans, who co-wrote and directed the first Silent Hill movie back in 2006, is returning in the same roles for this new film which is being described as a reboot of the film franchise rather than a sequel. We may get a trailer for the new movie, along with a release date for theaters.