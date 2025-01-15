The UK announced a big AI plan this week, here's how much it raised in just 48 hours

Earlier this week, the UK's Labour government announced its new AI Opportunities Action Plan, which has several aims. The UK wants to position itself as a global leader in AI, leverage AI to drive economic growth, use AI to improve public services, and ensure responsible AI development.

The government has now announced that its plan has attracted a hefty £14 billion in just 48 hours, and thousands of new jobs have been confirmed. This investment is on top of £25 billion worth of new investment into the UK’s data center infrastructure, which was announced at the Global Investment Summit earlier this year.

Some of the companies that are responsible for this batch of investments and new jobs are Nscale, Vantage Data Centers, and Kyndryl.

Nscale has said that it will invest $2.5 billion over the next three years in the UK to support the country's data center infrastructure. It will also build the largest UK sovereign AI data center in Loughton, Essex, by 2026. The data center will be up and running by the end of 2026. It will create over 750 jobs during the construction and 250 permanent jobs.

Vantage Data Centers has committed to expanding its footprint in the UK and has made a £12 billion funding commitment, which will lead to the creation of 11,500 jobs across the country to meet the demand for cloud-based services and technology.

Kyndryl is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider and a leading IT consultancy. It has promised to deliver 1,000 AI-related jobs in Liverpool over the next three years. This location choice will contribute to fixing the North-South divide.

The French AI giant Mistral, which we have reported about numerous times on Neowin, also plans to set up an office in London. This will be its first European office based outside France and will lead to a doubling of its UK-based jobs.