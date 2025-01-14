This Intel-powered Denon Hi-Fi 384kHz/32-bit audio amplifier reaches lowest price

Yesterday, we covered a discount on Yamaha's 7.2 channel RX-A2A AVENTAGE AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision and other features. The AVR is priced at an attractive price of $600, which makes it worth checking out.

Not only is the amplifier designed to enhance the movie-watching experience, it also has a cool feature to improve the music output too. For example, the Compressed Music Enhancer DSP claims to decompress compressed audio to a large degree.

If you are purely a music guy who wants a premium high-end experience, then you can consider Denon's PMA-3000NE amplifier, which has dropped to its lowest price (purchase link under the spec sheet below).

The PMA-300NE is an integrated amplifier, which means it houses both the power amplifier and the pre-amplifier. The device supports PCM Sample Rate / Resolution input of ~384 kHz/32-bit via 7th Gen Ultra AL32 Digital Processor and promises high-definition audio. Interestingly, the AL32 is powered by Intel's Cyclone 10 FPGA.

The other key technical specifications of the Denon PMA-3000NE are given below:

Rated Output Power : 80W + 80W (8 ohm,20 Hz-20 kHz,THD 0.07%) 160W + 160W (4 ohm, 1 kHz, THD 0.7%)

: Total Harmonic distortion (THD) : 0.01 % (Rated output: –3 dB), 8 ohm/ohms, 1 kHz

: 0.01 % (Rated output: –3 dB), 8 ohm/ohms, 1 kHz Signal to Noise Ratio: PHONO (MM): 89 dB PHONO (MC): 74 dB: CD: 107 dB

Connectivity: Phono Input: Yes (MM / MC) *default = MM Analog Input (include Phono) / REC Out (RCA): 4/1 (Gold Plated) Optical input / output (Maximum Support): 3 / 0 (192 kHz/24-bit) Coaxial input / output (Maximum Support):1 / 0 (192 kHz/24-bit) Speaker Terminal : AVR-A1H type Gold Plated w/Cover Headphone Output : 1 (Turns off the speaker automatically when headphone is inserted)



Get the Denon PMA-3000NE at the link below:

Denon PMA-3000NE Integrated Amplifier (80W x 2-Ch), Versatile Stereo Amplifier with 7th-Gen Ultra AL32 Processing, MM/MC Phono Preamp, Pure Analog Mode, Optical, Coaxial & RCA Inputs: $2946.26 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.