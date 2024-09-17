This beast of a phone from Asus is expected to launch in the US in Q1 2025

Asus launched its ROG Phone 8 gaming smartphone earlier this year, with a design that shed its full-on gaming-only identity in favor of a balanced design. Now, leaks about the next phone version, the Asus ROG Phone 9 have popped up on the internet.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), has revealed some key specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 9. The smartphone is rumored to be powered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and is expected to be paired with 24 GB of RAM. Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi 15 series as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered smartphone.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 may feature an upgraded display, suggesting a brighter and high-resolution FHD+ 165 Hz screen than the ROG Phone 8 series. The phone could also come with 1TB of internal storage, the highest configuration of this year's ROG Phone 8.

Notably, the ROG Phone 9 is also tipped to feature 65 W fast charging, similar to that of the ROG Phone 8. The post also features a screenshot of China's 3C (China Quality Certification Centre) certification listing of the ROG Phone 9. The phone has appeared on the listing with model number ASUSAI2501A. For reference, the Asus ROG Phone 8 carries the model number ASUSAI2401D.

The rest of the specifications of the phone are under wraps. However, based on the current leaks, the alleged Asus ROG Phone 9 appears to be a beast of a gaming phone. There is no information about the design changes that the phone will bring, but it is speculated that it could take forward the ROG Phone 8's design.

The ROG Phone 9 is expected to launch in China by the end of 2024, following a similar timeline to the ROG Phone 8. There is no information about its US availability or launch in other regions, but it could launch sometime in the first quarter of 2025.