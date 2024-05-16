Threads for the web begins testing pinned columns in "Tweetdeck" style interface

In a recent post to Threads, Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the platform has begun testing a new view when accessing it from a desktop web browser. The new view is very reminiscent of TweetDeck which has since been rebranded X Pro under Elon Musk's leadership.

The new view allows users to pin multiple columns on different topics, such as tags, and view them simultaneously side by side. This will be particularly useful for brands and social media managers who need to have this visibility.

Meta spokesperson Seine Kim confirmed a few details on the new feature to The Verge in a statement, saying "If you're in the test, you can choose to keep things simple with a single feed, or add separate columns for your favourite searches, tags, accounts, saved posts, and notifications. You can choose to have specific columns auto-update in real time."

Given how Threads would typically show the For You view every time that the site is loaded, it comes as no surprise that Meta wants to change up the feed for its power users in a bid to surpass X (formerly Twitter).

X Pro, which was originally known as TweetDeck, launched in 2011 for free but it has now been locked down as a premium feature since August 2023. Given that Twitter changed its policy back in January 2023 to ban third-party apps there isn't been an alternative to it on the platform, but then on other platforms there hasn't been a similar experience so far.

It isn't known how quickly this will roll out to users, as this will be given to users selectively over the coming months. There is also a chronological recent tab for searches that will be releasing alongside this new UI option, which changes from the existing algorithmic search result view that is currently available.