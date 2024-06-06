Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 26231 adds voice access for Narrator users and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Insider program in the Canary channel. The new build number is 26231. Among other things, this new build gives Narrator users voice access to dictate text with their voice.

Here is the changelog;

What’s new with Build 26231

Narrator users can now use voice access to dictate text hands-free

Narrator users can start using voice access in Windows 11 to dictate text with voice and hear what is dictated. In addition, you can also use voice access to give Narrator commands. For example, “Turn on Narrator,” “speak faster,” “read selection,” “read next line,” etc.

To know the entire list of Narrator commands supported with voice access, click help icon (?) on the voice access bar, select “View all commands” and choose “Narrator commands.”

What will work:

Start and set up voice access which includes downloading a speech model.

Read a list of voice access commands and Narrator commands from voice access help menu.

Changing voice access microphone state.

Dictating text with voice and hearing back what was dictated.

Tips:

If you don’t use headphones for listening to the screen reader, the audio output from the screen reader may get picked up by voice access microphone, leading to unwanted behavior.

[We are beginning to roll this out to Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Send us feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Accessibility > Narrator.

Auto Restart for Voice Access & New Voice Access Command for Windows Search

We are introducing auto restart for voice access in Windows 11. This feature ensures that voice access will automatically restart if it encounters any issues so that individuals with limited mobility can get back to using voice access as quickly as possible. Customers will no longer need to rely on alternative assistive technologies or assistance from others to reactivate voice access. Should voice access automatically restart due to a crash, we are making it easier to report those crashes once voice access restarts so the team can investigate and work on fixes.

We are introducing a new command for searching directly with Windows search. Users can now say the command Search “Entity”; Search Windows for “Entity”; or Search for “Entity” to search for their desired application or file in Windows (“Entity” is replaced with whatever application or file you want to search.)

[We are beginning to roll this out to Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Send us feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Accessibility > Voice access.

Changes and Improvements

[Windows Share]

We are beginning to roll out the ability to copy files from the Windows share window. Just click the new copy button.

New copy button for copying files in the Windows share window highlighted in a red box

.

[Settings]

The change that updates the visuals for the “Rename your PC” and “Change date and time” dialogs to match the Windows 11 visuals that began rolling out with Build 26217 should now be available to everyone in the Canary Channel.

Rename your PC dialog with refreshed design to match the Windows 11 visuals.

Fixes

[File Explorer]

As some Insiders have noticed, we’ve done some work to improve how the new icon labels in the context menu display for non-English languages.

[Task Manager]

Updated the units (from MHz to MT/s) for DDR speed.

Fixed an issue where the Safely Remove Hardware option for ejecting USB devices wouldn’t work if Task Manager was open.

Did some work to ensure Task Manager releases process handles quickly when terminating processes.

Made some more improvements to help with Task Manager reliability.

We have improved the performance when changing the sort order.

Made multiple improvements to overall accessibility of Task Manager, including improving keyboard focus, tab navigation, text scaling, names of items read out by screen readers, and more.

We made it a little easier to resize Task Manager when trying to resize by grabbing the top of the window.

Known issues

[General]