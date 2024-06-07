Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Build 26120.770 (KB5039314) is another minor update

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 update for members of the Insider program in the Dev Channel, build 26120.770, under KB5039314. As you will see below, this is a minor update for Dev Channel members. Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

As we mentioned on Thursday, members of the Dev and Canary channels can also check out a new version of the Shipping Tool app. Here is what is included in that update:

We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool (version 11.2405.24.0 and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels that introduces automatic save for screen recordings. This feature works the same as automatic save for screenshots. Your recordings will automatically be saved to Screen Recordings folder (inside your Videos folder). You can choose to turn this off in Snipping Tool settings.

Just a reminder: Dev Channel members can choose to toggle gradual updates for their Windows 11 builds. Here's an explanation of how that works:

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready.

You can check out the full blog post here. Microsoft is also releasing a new Windows 11 build for Insider members in the Beta Channel today.